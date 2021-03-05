San Francisco firefighters at scene of multi-structure blaze

San Francisco firefighters responded to the scene of a multi-structure fire Friday afternoon.

The blaze was reported around 12:05 p.m. in the area of 18th and Eureka streets in the Castro neighborhood, police said.

Officers said they are trying to arrest a suspect connected to the incident who they believe tried to set his home on fire.

Police asked nearby residents to call 911 if they see anyone crossing through backyards.

Officers could be seen going door to door, searching for the man.

Advertisement

This is a developing story.