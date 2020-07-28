San Francisco firefighters battle 5-alarm fire; embers jump onto freeway

article

San Francisco firefighters on Tuesday morning were battling a five-alarm fire, where the embers and sparks flew onto South Van Ness and the nearby freeway.

The fire department said the fire was on Erie Street near 14th and Shotwell streets near the Interstate 80/US 101 interchange.

Video showed large gray plumes of smoke and bright orange flames billowing up from a commercial strip. A police car was blocking traffic nearby.

The fire department reported the fire about 7 a.m. Smoke could be seen as far away as the Bay Bridge.