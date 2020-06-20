San Francisco firefighters utilize fire boat to knock down brush fire on Yerba Buena Island

article

Fire crews on Saturday afternoon responded to a two-alarm brush fire on Yerba Buena Island.

The California Highway Patrol closed the off-ramp from eastbound Interstate Highway 80 about 3:30 p.m. and issued a special traffic alert.

The San Francisco Firefighters 798 Twitter account, @SFFFLocal798, posted photos of a water boat working to extinguish the blaze, and said there were water supply and access issues for the boat.