San Francisco GLIDE church worker killed in hit-and-run

The Brief Justin Randle, a father of three and Tenderloin resident, died after being struck by a vehicle early Sunday morning on Ellis Street. Police arrested a woman on suspicion of homicide. Randle worked at GLIDE for two years, helping people experiencing homelessness and drug addiction. He had recently been promoted to assistant manager at the nonprofit's youth center.



A San Francisco man who devoted his life to helping others, including saving people from drug overdoses, is being remembered by colleagues and loved ones after he was killed in a hit-and-run in the Tenderloin early Sunday morning.

Justin Randle, a father of three young sons, lived and worked in the neighborhood, where he was known for his compassion and commitment to helping some of the city's most vulnerable residents.

Randle spent two years working at GLIDE, a nonprofit that provides meals, health services and other support to people in need.

In a video previously recorded by GLIDE and posted to YouTube, Randle spoke proudly about the lives he had helped save.

"Since I've been at GLIDE I've saved about six, seven lives already with Narcan," Randle said after a couple months on the job.

Narcan is a medication used to reverse opioid overdoses.

Fatal hit-and-run in the Tenderloin

What we know:

According to the San Francisco Police Department, officers responded to the 800 block of Ellis Street shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday, following reports of a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian.

Officers found Randle suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver fled before officers arrived.

Surveillance video obtained by KTVU shows a person running, followed by a small group rushing to help before police and emergency vehicles arrive.

Investigators traced the vehicle involved in the collision to Treasure Island, where CHP officers had stopped it for an unrelated traffic violation.

SFPD officers responded and developed probable cause to arrest the female adult driver, who was booked into San Francisco County Jail on suspicion of homicide.

What we don't know:

Police have not released her identity, citing the ongoing investigation. The vehicle was towed for evidence processing.

Remembering a man who dedicated his life to helping others

At GLIDE, Randle's colleagues are struggling to come to terms with the sudden loss of a beloved employee.

"I'm feeling very sad. I feel like we've lost one of our most important employees at GLIDE, one of the personified GLIDE's values," said Donna LaSala, chief operating officer at GLIDE.

Randle began working at the nonprofit as a community safety monitor, helping welcome clients, maintain a safe environment and respond to emergencies.

In the GLIDE video, Randle described the relationships he developed with the people he served.

"We build relationships with a lot of the clients, so most of the time, we know clients by names," he said. "We do three meals a day that we supervise."

LaSala said Randle helped reverse numerous overdoses during his time at GLIDE, often providing first aid and responding to people in crisis.

"He would open the building in the morning on some shifts, he would close the building at night on some shifts and he would find people who needed help or resuscitation. He delivered first aid," said LaSala.

She said his personal experiences helped him relate to the challenges faced by people living in the Tenderloin.

"I think Justin was really passionate about helping people because he had experienced some of the challenges that our clients, and people in San Francisco, in the Tenderloin experience everyday, so he knew that he had put his life on the right track and he was doing all the right things himself and his family," said LaSala.

Randle had recently been promoted to assistant manager at GLIDE's Transitional Age Youth Health and Wellness Center, where colleagues said he was an inspiration to young people.

Beyond his work, LaSala said being a father was central to Randle's life.

"I'll always remember how important it was to him to be a good father, he loved his children with all of his heart," said LaSala.

A GoFundMe fundraiser has been established to help cover funeral expenses and provide living support for his three young sons during this difficult time.

The impact Randle made extended beyond his workplace.

In an emotional Facebook tribute, a coworker recalled how Randle supported his son through struggles with fentanyl use.

The coworker wrote that Randle regularly checked in on his son, asking about his well-being even while facing challenges of his own.

He ended his tribute with a heartfelt message:

"Salute Justin Randle u will always have a place in my heart because u loved mine like I did."

The San Francisco Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing also issued a statement mourning Randle's death and recognizing his contributions to the Tenderloin community.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Justin Randle, a beloved member of GLIDE's Community Safety Team. Justin dedicated himself to building relationships and caring for others in the Tenderloin. Our hearts are with his family, colleagues, and the entire GLIDE community."

Celebration of life

What's next:

GLIDE plans to hold a celebration of life for Randle on Nov. 1, starting at 9 a.m., and says the community is welcome to attend.

LaSala said she hopes his legacy of compassion and generosity will continue to inspire others.

"We are going to walk with the love and warmth and generosity of spirit that Justin demonstrated for all of us. He really was an inspiration to everybody," said LaSala.

For those who knew him, Randle will be remembered not for how his life ended, but for the countless lives he touched.

"Such a young man, such a vibrant man, such a naturally humble man full of love," added LaSala.

Betty Yu is a KTVU FOX 2 reporter. Follow her on Instagram and X at @bett_yu.