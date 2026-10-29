Driver won’t face charges in death of San Francisco GLIDE worker

The Brief The driver who fatally struck San Francisco GLIDE safety worker Justin Randle will not face criminal charges, the district attorney’s office said. Randle was hit around 1 a.m. Sunday in the Tenderloin, and the driver was later arrested on Treasure Island. Prosecutors said the case remains open and could be reconsidered if additional evidence becomes available.



The driver who fatally struck a San Francisco GLIDE safety worker will not face criminal charges, according to the district attorney’s office.

Driver will not face charges

What we know:

Prosecutors said there was insufficient evidence to file criminal charges against the woman who struck and killed Justin Randle on Sunday in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood.

"Although the police had probable cause to make an arrest based on the evidence gathered; after a thorough review of the case presented to our office, we have determined that there is insufficient evidence to file criminal charges at this time," the district attorney’s office said. "The case remains open and may be reconsidered should additional evidence become available."

The crash happened at about 1 a.m. in the 800 block of Ellis Street, where Randle was struck by a car and suffered fatal injuries. The driver fled the scene but was later located on Treasure Island and arrested.

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DA’s office notes self-defense review

The district attorney’s office said prosecutors consider all aspects of self-defense required under the law when determining whether a case can be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.

"This includes information and circumstances that may be relevant to our legal analysis, even when we are unable to publicly disclose all of the information we have considered," the office said.

What we don't know:

The district attorney’s office did not provide additional details about the self-defense issues it reviewed.

Randle remembered as dedicated community worker

Local perspective:

Randle left behind three young sons. Loved ones and colleagues remembered him as someone devoted to helping people experiencing homelessness and drug addiction.