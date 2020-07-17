San Francisco joins 7 other Bay Area counties on COVID-19 watchlist, mayor says

San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced on Friday what many had already anticipated. The county has now been added to California's coronavirus watchlist over the rate of hospitalizations.

Breed said in April 96 people had been hospitalized with the virus. That number decreased to 26 in June but quickly increased to 80 people in July.

With San Francisco landing on the state's monitoring list, that means some indoor facilities like malls must close. In addition to that, any future reopenings in San Francisco are on pause indefinitely.