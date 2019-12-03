San Francisco leaders announce stepped-up efforts to pressure wash poop off sidewalks

San Francisco is one step closer to having cleaner streets.

Supervisor Matt Haney was joined by the joined by the Tenderloin Community Benefit District and other community leaders on Tuesday to address the growing problem of human waste in the Tenderloin District.

The officials announced an increase in pressure washing sidewalks in the Tenderloin. Usually TLCBS crews pressure wash once a month, but now they’ll do it once a week.

Every block of the tenderloin’s boundaries bordered by O’Farrell, Mason, Larkin and Market will have a specific day scheduled to be cleaned. Crews TLCBD will also continue their normal efforts every day of picking up trash.

Haney, who represents District 6 which includes the Tenderloin, secured $260,000 in funds during this year’s budget process for cleaning within the district. That, in addition to an investment from property owners, will allow this service to continue until 2034.

The appreciation for the crews is obvious.

“When I see them hard working it inspires me," said Fernando Pujals with the Tenderloin Community Benefit District. "It’s a tough job but they do it with a smile on their face. We collect a lot of ‘thanks yous’ in this neighborhood."

In 2018, the Tenderloin saw 3,000 calls to SF 311 for feces cleanup according to online rental company RentHop.com. The company studied data from SF 311. That’s an 11% decrease from the previous year but it’s still an issue.

The TLCBD said the area has the highest number of 311 requests citywide for sidewalk cleanliness issues.

Giving the homeless access to more bathrooms will also help. Supervisor Haney extended a pilot program for 24 hour portable bathrooms called pit stops to give people options throughout the night. The restrooms are cleaned and monitored at all hours.

It’s all part of Haney’s 10-Point Plan, which also calls for more animal waste stations and tamper resistant trash cans.

The weekly pressure washing has already started. They’re still working out the kinks, but people around the area should notice a difference right away.



