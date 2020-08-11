San Francisco Mayor London Breed details proposed budget for COVID-19

San Francisco Mayor London Breed on Tuesday outlined her budget proposal for the city's ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

The proposed budget allocates $446.1 million to make sure the city has the financial means to meet citywide priorities set forth by the COVID-19 Command Center, Breed said.

The mayor's budget assumes San Francisco's General Fund will support $93 million of that total amount, and that the remaining amount will be covered through a combination of FEMA reimbursement, state grants, and funding from the CARES Act, officials said.

Additionally, the $446.1 million in expenditures for COVID-19 are budgeted in only FY 2020-21 in the proposed budget. If there is a significant surge in cases or the pandemic requires the current level of response after July 2021, additional funding will be required.

Breed said, "San Francisco has been a national leader is our COVID-19 response but we cannot get complacent. We know this virus is going to be with us for months to come, and we need to continue to build on the progress we have made with these investments.”

The mayor's office said the proposed spending includes funding to ensure the city is able to continue its comprehensive, data-driven, and public health-focused response to the ongoing health threats and economic challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. This funding will be directed to four main categories: health operations; housing and shelter programs; food security and human services; and emergency communications and operations.