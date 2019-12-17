San Francisco mayor to lead tour of Embarcadero navigation center

San Francisco Mayor London Breed will lead a tour of the new navigation center on Tuesday morning.

The center is in a parking lot at the corner of Beale and Bryant streets. It will house 200 beds and the goal is to try and alleviate the problem of homelessness along the Embarcadero.

The project has been controversial from the start.

The mayor has faced opposition from neighbors living near the new center, who expressed concerns about crime and other problems.

The group, Safe Embarcadero for All, spent nearly a quarter of a million dollars, trying to stop the construction of the center, in court.

Neighborhood concerns were heightened after a video of Austin James Vincent attacking a woman in an apartment building nearby were widely circulated. Vincent is mentally ill and homeless, although he is not connected to the navigation center.

In order to order to address neighbors' safety concerns, police say they will have an extra police presence in the area.

The first residents will start moving into the center by the end of the month.

