San Francisco police announce arrest in Bayview assault, robbery of elderly Chinese man

San Francisco police chief Bill Scott announced an arrest in an assault and robbery captured on a viral video.

Scott said his investigators continue to search for a second suspect connected to the assault. Police have Dewayne Grayson in custody on suspicion of robbery, hate crime and elder abuse.

The robbery reportedly happened Monday on Osceola Lane in the city's Bayview neighborhood.

RELATED:

Advertisement

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.