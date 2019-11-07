San Francisco police investigate broad daylight shooting on Market Street

San Francisco police are searching for the gunman who opened fire on a crowded street in broad daylight Thursday leaving one man injured.

Shots rang out just after 10 a.m. near Market Street and Golden Gate Avenue, sending people running. Bullets shattered the windows of a nearby restaurant.

Witnesses recalled hearing five shots in rapid succession.

"Gunshots as soon as we opened the door. Everything was still pretty fresh. People were still in a panic running," said Eddie Langwinski.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries and the shooter remains at large.

Police are trying to determine what led up to the incident and believe the daylight shooting with dozens of witnesses and other potential victims was brazen.

Officer Joseph Tomlinson said, " We're looking for any details to help us out with this case. Any surveillance footage, or any information from the public."

Officers remained at the scene through the afternoon collecting evidence.