San Francisco police review video footage in the deadly shooting on Muni Bus

San Francisco police said they are reviewing surveillance video in a Muni bus shooting that left one dead and another injured.

The alleged gunfire broke out on a bus headed to Fisherman's Wharf on Wednesday afternoon. Officers said they found two victims when they arrived, and one died of their injuries.

Investigators said they aren't sure what led up to the shooting, or whether a fight broke out beforehand. They don't know whether the shots were fired between the two victims or another unidentified person.

Police said they are looking at potential witnesses and hope someone will come forward with information.

In June there was another deadly shooting on a San Francisco Muni train.

In that incident, two men were shot on a train entering the Castro station, leaving one of the victims dead. Police later said the man who died appeared to have attacked the shooter with a knife.