San Francisco police seize guns, arrest 2 robbery crew members

San Francisco police on Tuesday announced that they seized guns and arrested two men suspected in three armed robberies in the Mission District, in situations where the suspects held the victims at gunpoint while stealing money, items and ATMs.

The three robberies occurred between Sept. 26 and Oct. 4 "in and around the Mission District," according to a statement from police.

All three of the robberies included forcing the victims to the floor or "corralling them" into back rooms at gunpoint, police said.

In two of the robberies the suspects pistol-whipped their victim.

Police arrested Jacquez Tucker, 32, and Lloyd Gage, 33 on charges including robbery, kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon and illegally possessing firearms.

Police said they identified Tucker as a suspect and that plainclothes officers began surveilling him as he drove around San Francisco. During one of his drives, police said he picked up Gage, who they said was wearing the same clothing and shoes worn during the robberies.

Police said Gage allegedly possessed a "distinct short-barrelled rifle" that was also used in the robberies. And police said a search of Tucker’s home allegedly revealed clothing and shoes he wore during the robberies, along with firearms and merchandise that police believe were stolen from the businesses.

Police provided photos of some of the guns.

It was unclear how many other suspects are outstanding.