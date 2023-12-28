San Francisco rapper apologizes for video critical of mayor

A San Francisco restaurant owner is apologizing for a rap video critical of the mayor and other city leaders over their response to crime.

Chino Yang made a song with the lyrics, "London Breed, you ain't nothing but a clown, when we really needed you ain't never been around."

Yang, who also owns Kung Food, blames San Francisco for car and business break-ins, homelessness and attacks on Asian residents.

But now, he is apologizing for the sake of his family and loved ones after he says he received threats from a "powerful" individual who is close to Breed, the San Francisco Standard reported.

"I am sorry for my ignorance, my foolishness and impulsiveness," he posted on social media Tuesday. "I should be more informed about what she's done for our city."

A rally comprising Breed, the NAACP, former Mayor Willie Brown is set for Thursday morning at the Third Baptist Church to urge Yang to take down the video.

Yang told the San Francisco Standard he plans to remove it.