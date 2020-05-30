San Francisco, San Jose and Walnut Creek impose curfews to quell unrest

The cities of San Jose, San Francisco and Walnut Creek have imposed curfews that take effect today. The City of Oakland has decided not to impose a curfew, but that decision could change.

In San Jose, city manager Dave Sykes implemented a citywide curfew effective Sunday, via a Local Proclamation of Emergency.

The curfew will be in effect from 8:30 p.m. to 5 a.m., beginning Sunday, May 31 for the next 7 days, or until further notice.

The city had seen moments of vandalism and violence, including a driver who's accused of deliberately running down two protesters with her car. On Friday night, demonstrators obstructed traffic on Highway 101.

There have been more than 100 arrests related to the protests and destruction in the last 48 hours, Police Chief Eddie Garcia said Sunday. Garcia also said he disapproved of an officer from the department who was recorded swearing at demonstrators.

San Francisco officials announced a curfew after a day of protest turned into mayhem on Saturday night.

The curfew will take effect 8 p.m. Sunday and last until 5 a.m. Monday morning, Mayor London Breed said.The National Guard has also been put on standby.

"We can't just sit by and let you destroy our city," Breed said at a Sunday morning press conference.

Looters smashed into stores around the Union Square shopping area and brazenly stole merchandise. Molotov cocktails were thrown, sometimes at police officers, Police Chief Bill Scott said.

Saturday afternoon began with a peaceful protest in downtown San Francisco over the death of George Floyd, Scott said that as night fell, there were bursts of looting and vandalism.

Police charged 10 suspects with felony looting, Scott said, adding that "many more" were detained.

"This is not the way," said Breed.

Breed and Scott vowed to maintain safety and urged people to stay home tonight. Breed said the city would take law enforcement measures that might make some people uncomfortable.

People who are homeless will be exempt from the curfew, although city workers are trying to move unhoused residents off of the streets, Breed said.

Walnut Creek enacted a curfew, which began at 6 p.m. Sunday. The city made the announcement at 6:14 p.m. Sunday.

Oakland police, who've confronted large groups of demonstrators for two nights, say they will facilitate peaceful protests on Sunday.