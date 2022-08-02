San Francisco school board commissioner Ann Hsu formally admonished at meeting

San Francisco school board commissioner Ann Hsu was formally admonished during a special session of school board on Tuesday. The vote by fellow board members was unanimous.

Hsu faced official consequences for statements she made about Black and brown students in the district, and the NAACP is calling for her resignation.

Before the meeting, various the NAACP hosted a rally calling for her to resign. Hsu has faced increasing calls for consequences following comments she made in a candidate questionnaire. In the comments, Hsu said some of the major challenges facing the district were Black and brown students facing unstable family environments and a lack of parental encouragement to focus on learning.

In that rally before the board meeting the NAACP, the city's teachers union, Latino community groups called on Hsu to step down. "We are thankful that they're going to admonish Commissioner Hsu, but we want them to admonish her and to ask for a full resignation immediately," said Virginia Marshall from the NAACP.

For her part Hsu, has apologized and said the comments where inherently biased. Some have stepped forward to support Hsu, saying she has apologized and has learned from her error.

Hsu was appointed to the school board by Mayor London Breed after three school board members were ousted in a February special election.

