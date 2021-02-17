San Francisco school chief vows district is preparing to safely return to campus

The San Francisco Unified superintendent and board president are holding a news conference Wednesday morning to share updates regarding in-person learning.

Superintendent Matthews and SF Board President Gabriela Lopez are expected to speak at 11 a.m. Both said that the district is preparing campuses to one day safely resume returning to the classroom, once all the areas on the dashboard have been completed. They said the district has submitted applications to the Department of Public Health for the elementary schools in Wave 1 and site inspections have been completed at all six school sites.

The district has been under fire as no one has provided a date on when teachers and students will go back to class, despite studies that show young children are not COVID super spreaders. The school board has also been heavily criticized for spending hours at meeting renaming schools in the name of racial justice at the expense of spending an equal amount of time on figuring out how to go back to school.

Meanwhile, the teachers union, the United Educators of San Francisco on Wednesday announced they had reached an agreement earlier this week with the district that will make it possible for students with special needs to be assessed in-person as soon as the city returns to the red tier.

This agreement does not require vaccinations of the teachers involved and could be put into practice as soon as San Francisco leaves the purple tier, the union said in a statement.

"In our first day back at bargaining, we hit the ground running and we urge the District to keep up this momentum," said UESF President Susan Solomon. "We hope for and need a comprehensive response from the District without delay, so we can move forward as quickly and safely as possible to bring in-person learning for these grade levels back to San Francisco."

Unlike the tentative agreement reached last week for health and safety benchmarks, which covers both the 2021 and 2022 school years, the instructional agreement will cover just the end of the 2021 school year.

The union said this gives the school district the flexibility to expand in-person education next year if more of the population is vaccinated and the pandemic crisis eases.

The parties return to negotiations on Wednesday afternoon.