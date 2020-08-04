San Francisco sees slight dip in hospitalizations

As August begins and San Francisco nears the 7,000 mark for COVID-19 infections, health officials are seeing a slight drop in hospitalizations, the city's public health director said on Tuesday.

Dr. Grant Colfax said there are 92 patients receiving care for the virus at local hospitals compared to last week's hospitalization count of 107.

Still, Colfax cautioned against being too optimistic as hospitalization rates can change drastically, very quickly.

"Remember that at one point in June, we had just one-quarter of as many patients," Colfax said.

In April, the city experienced a surge in hospitalizations from the virus which at its peak hit 94. However, that number dropped to just 26 in June but shot up to 107 by the end of July.

Colfax said the COVID-19 infections are starting to trend in the right direction, but there are still 90 cases diagnosed daily. The health director said that's above the city's target goal of no more than 50 new cases per day.

The city said it plans to keep current restrictions in place indefinitely.