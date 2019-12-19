San Francisco State University campus closed following bomb threat
SAN FRANCISCO - The San Francisco State University main campus is closed following unconfirmed reports of a bomb threat for multiple campus buildings.
SF State police is working with San Francisco police department to investigate the threat.
For those on campus:
- No one will be permitted to remain on the campus
- You are advised to leave the campus
- Follow the directions of authorities at the scene
The following buildings are being evacuated:
- Humanities
- Library
- Thornton Hall
- Burk Hall
- Business
- HSS
- Centennial Village Building
- Fine Arts
- SHC
- Hensill Hall
- Creative Arts, Science
- Student Union
- Ethnic Studies and Psychology
- Gym
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.