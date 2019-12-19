Expand / Collapse search
Developing

San Francisco State University campus closed following bomb threat

Published 
Updated just in
San Francisco State
KTVU FOX 2
article

SAN FRANCISCO - The San Francisco State University main campus is closed following unconfirmed reports of a bomb threat for multiple campus buildings.

SF State police is working with San Francisco police department to investigate the threat.

For those on campus:

  • No one will be permitted to remain on the campus
  • You are advised to leave the campus
  • Follow the directions of authorities at the scene

The following buildings are being evacuated: 

  • Humanities
  • Library
  • Thornton Hall
  • Burk Hall
  • Business
  • HSS
  • Centennial Village Building
  • Fine Arts
  • SHC
  • Hensill Hall
  • Creative Arts, Science
  • Student Union
  •  Ethnic Studies and Psychology
  • Gym

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.