San Francisco State University campus closed following bomb threat

The San Francisco State University main campus is closed following unconfirmed reports of a bomb threat for multiple campus buildings.

SF State police is working with San Francisco police department to investigate the threat.

For those on campus:

No one will be permitted to remain on the campus

You are advised to leave the campus

Follow the directions of authorities at the scene

The following buildings are being evacuated:

Humanities

Library

Thornton Hall

Burk Hall

Business

HSS

Centennial Village Building

Fine Arts

SHC

Hensill Hall

Creative Arts, Science

Student Union

Ethnic Studies and Psychology

Gym

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.