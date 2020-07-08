San Francisco 'task force' discusses COVID-19 response

San Francisco public health officials will discuss the city's response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Although the city is not on the state's watch list, there has been a recent uptick in cases in San Francisco.

The rising numbers led officials to announce that the reopening of indoor restaurants and outdoor bars would be delayed indefinitely. Their reopening had been planned for July 13.

The San Francisco Emergency Operations Center's presentation is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m.