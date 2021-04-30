San Francisco upgrades to yellow tier next Friday

San Francisco is getting ready to move into the yellow tier next week, according to a city supervisor.

Supervisor Matt Haney said the city will upgrade from the orange tier to yellow tier status on May 7.

The move will allow for restaurants, movie theaters, and gyms to raise capacity to 50%. Indoor bars, breweries, can open at 25% capacity or up to 100 people.

On June 15, the state is doing away with its color-coded tiered system, but county health leaders have the discretion on what constraints remain in place.