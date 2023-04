A 54-year-old woman from San Francisco has been identified as the driver of a BMW who was struck by a Ford sedan going the wrong way on I-280 in Woodside.

Eden Palmer was identified by the San Mateo County coroner's office as the victim killed Saturday.

A 14-year-old passenger in her car suffered major injuries too, the California Highway Patrol said.

The Ford driver was arrested and had minor injuries from the collision.