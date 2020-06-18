San Francisco's Pier 39 to reopen

In San Francisco, Pier 39 is ready to start welcoming back tourists.

The area officially reopens on Friday.

The hours of operation are limited.

But indoor shopping will be available at most stores and outdoor dining will be offered at restaurants.

Officials are monitoring the number of visitors in order to allow social distancing and promise frequent cleaning in high traffic areas.

All guests are required to wear face coverings.

