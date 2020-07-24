San Jose among dozen cities on federal coronavirus watchlist
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose is among the dozen U.S. cities that has been placed on a federal watch list due to an increase in coronavirus cases.
White House coronavirus task force coordinator doctor Deborah Birx reportedly made that revelation during a call to local health agencies.
In response, Santa Clara County acknowledged an increase in cases in San Jose and other local cities.
But, county health leaders say their numbers are still much lower than many parts of california.