San Jose fire house burglarized 3 times, prompting calls for security

A San Jose fire station has been hit by thieves three times, prompting fire officials to highlight the need for enhanced security at city buildings.

The most recent break-in happened on Saturday at around 7:09 p.m. at San Jose Fire Station Engine 8, located in the 800 block of East Santa Clara Street.

Fire officials stressed that the safety and security of firefighters are of the utmost importance, calling for additional security measures.

"As we respond to hundreds of calls every day, we should not have to worry about our homes away from home being broken into and vandalized," said Matt Tuttle, president of Local 230. "This incident also took an engine company out of service making them unable to respond to calls for service."

During the break-in, equipment and personal belongings were stolen from the firehouse. Although all items were recovered, a laptop was destroyed after being tossed into a creek.

Authorities arrested the alleged intruder, identified as an unhoused resident.