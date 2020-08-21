San Jose firefighters working to fully contain 40-acre Coyote Fire on Monterey Rd.

article

Firefighters are working to fully contain a 40-acre vegetation fire in San Jose Friday.

San Jose Fire Department initially tweeted about the two-alarm fire near the 8400 block of Monterey Road shortly before 2 p.m.

There are no injuries or evacuations associated with the so-called Coyote Fire, officials said.

As of 5:03 p.m., forward progress has been stopped. The blaze is currently 20% contained. No evacuation orders have been issued.

California Highway Patrol San Jose has been requested to close off Monterey Road in both directions between Bailey Avenue and Metcalf Road.