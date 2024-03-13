Student detained after BB gun found at San Jose high school
San Jose police were investigating a claim that a student brought a weapon to Willow Glen High School on March 13, 2024.
A student at San Jose's Willow Glen High School was detained after police found a BB gun on campus on Wednesday.
Officers responded to the campus around noon after getting a tip that a student had brought a weapon to school.
Students, teachers and staff were told to shelter in place while police investigated whether the tip was true. Police later said they located a BB gun on campus.
Students were released early to their parents.