Student detained after BB gun found at San Jose high school

Image 1 of 8 ▼ San Jose police were investigating a claim that a student brought a weapon to Willow Glen High School on March 13, 2024. From: KTVU FOX 2

A student at San Jose's Willow Glen High School was detained after police found a BB gun on campus on Wednesday.

Officers responded to the campus around noon after getting a tip that a student had brought a weapon to school.

Students, teachers and staff were told to shelter in place while police investigated whether the tip was true. Police later said they located a BB gun on campus.

Students were released early to their parents.