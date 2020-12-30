San Jose mayor to hold state-of-the city address

article

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo is set to hold the annual state of the city address on Wednesday morning after the event was postponed from the night before.

The biggest issue facing Liccardo and the city is rebounding from the coronavirus.

Published reports say the mayor will begin by honoring Patricia Dowd, a San Josean and the first person to die from the virus here in the United State.

Liccardo will also thank the thousands of first front line healthcare workers and first responders who’ve labored most of the year to combat the spread of COVID-19.

The mayor also knows this pandemic has been especially painful for all the businesses that have been economically harmed, or forced to shutter due to the shutdown.

"We know a lot of folks are suffering right now, particularly our small business owners," Liccardo said last week. "So we’ve been out there pushing on social media, shop local campaign for the holidays. Trying to encourage folks to support folks who are just trying to stay employed next door before they go to amazon. We know a lot of our local businesses are online."

The mayor’s State of the City address will be streamed on his Facebook page this morning, time is still to be determined.