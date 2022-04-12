San Jose mother and daughter killed in hit-and-run identified

article

The Santa Clara County Medical Examiner identified the mother and daughter who died in a hit-and-run last week in San Jose as Narinder Kaur, 75, and her 53-year-old daughter Kuljit Kaur.

A member of the San Jose gurdwara, or temple, said he attended services for the family this weekend.

The daughter had just arrived in this country from India about a week ago, he said. She was seeking permanent U.S. residency.

Both Kaurs were walking in the crosswalk at Ocala Avenue and Oakland Court about 6:30 p.m. Thursday, when police said they were struck by a driver in a red pickup, who was captured on a neighbor's video driving down the street.

Detectives said the driver kept going after the crash. He was last seen traveling north on Capitol Expressway.

The intersection of Ocala and Oakton Court is a long, straight stretch of road where drivers don’t always stop for pedestrians, as a KTVU photographer found out.

A veteran crossing guard in the area said he fears for the children he helps keep safe.

"Every morning, I make sure that my stop sign, always waving, to make attention to the coming cars over here," Miguel De La Santos.

San Jose city transportation officials said this intersection has not been a problem in the past. Only three collisions have occurred there since 2016. Still, the city’s Mission Zero initiative is redesigning pedestrian crossings near seven schools in this area to make them safer.