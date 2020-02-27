San Jose police asking for public's help locating at-risk 76-year-old man

article

San Jose police are asking for the public's help in finding a 76-year-old man who was last seen on Tuesday morning.

Frank Ortega Sr. was last seen around 10 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of South 21st Street. He is considered at risk because of a medical condition, according to police.

Ortega is described as a Hispanic man who is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs about 150 pounds and has white hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and blue jeans, and he uses a walker, police said.

Don't forget to download our new and improved KTVU mobile app

Anyone with information about Ortega's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the San Jose police missing persons unit at (408) 277-4786.