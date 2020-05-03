San Jose police investigating Sunday morning officer-involved shooting

article

San Jose police are investigating an officer-involved shooting Sunday morning, the second in the city this weekend.

Police responded to reports of a person being stabbed in the middle of the roadway at West Julian and North Autumn streets and according to Police Chief Eddie Garcia, who posted about the incident on his Twitter account, both the suspect and the victim are dead.

There were no injuries to police, according to the post by Garcia.

Officers on Friday night fired at a suspect who drew a firearm during an encounter in East San Jose, but nobody was injured, according to police.

Bay City News contribued to this report.