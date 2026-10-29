San Jose police couple charged in alleged narcotics evidence cover-up

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The Brief Two San Jose police officers in a romantic relationship face charges of evidence tampering and filing a false police report. Investigators allege Raydarius Surry replaced missing narcotics from an arrest by seizing a similar bag from an unrelated pedestrian and logging it under the original case. Destiney Thompson allegedly helped Surry plan the cover-up after reviewing body-camera footage, authorities said.



Two San Jose police officers who were in a romantic relationship have been charged with tampering with evidence and filing a false police report following an internal investigation into missing narcotics, authorities said.

Officers Raydarius Surry, 29, and Destiney Thompson, 30, surrendered Wednesday on the charges stemming from an internal investigation by the San Jose Police Department.

Missing evidence sparks cover-up

Dig deeper:

The investigation began after the department's Criminal Investigations Detail reviewed an arrest Surry made on May 3.

The department notified Surry in August that a small baggie of suspected narcotics listed in his May 3 arrest report had never been logged into evidence. The suspected drugs had been scheduled for testing by the county crime lab.

Investigators say Thompson, who was dating Surry, accessed and reviewed body-worn camera footage from the May 3 arrest to help him plan how to replace the missing drugs.

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Fabricated evidence seizure

On Aug. 12, shortly after learning the narcotics were missing, Surry stopped a pedestrian who was unrelated to the May 3 case. During that encounter, Surry seized a similar bag of suspected drugs from the individual, let the person go without taking any enforcement action, and failed to document the stop, authorities said.

Surry then logged the newly seized baggie into evidence under the May 3 case number to replace the missing drugs, police said.

Because of her alleged role in helping plan the cover-up, Thompson was charged with the same offenses as Surry: tampering with evidence and filing a false police report.

The San Jose Police Department provided a photo of the fabricated evidence that was logged.

Authorities said they did a thorough review of Surry and Thompson's cases, arrests and evidence bookings.

"The Department did not discover any other discrepancies or similar actions by the two officers," SJPD said.

Chief condemns conduct

What they're saying:

San Jose Police Chief Paul Joseph said the department took immediate action against both officers once the scheme was uncovered.

"Officers are required to maintain the chain of custody without exception and to be completely truthful in their accounts of interactions with the public," Joseph said in a statement. "Falsifying evidence or police reports is a crime, and our Department moved swiftly to remove both officers from duty and pursue criminal accountability."

The department has referred the case to the California Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training for temporary decertification review while the criminal and administrative cases proceed.

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