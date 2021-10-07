San Jose police respond to multiple fights and shooting following soccer match at PayPal Park

article

San Jose police are responding to what they describe as "multiple fights" and at least one shooting following a soccer match at PayPal Park Thursday night.

Police posted to social media about the chaotic events at the stadium located at 1123 Coleman Avenue and its surrounding lots just before 11 p.m.

They said there were various injuries but did not have any numbers for arrests. Police described it as an active scene with a large police presence and that an unlawful assembly was declared at one point.

"More than one person has been transported to local hospitals by ambulance. Various injuries, many stemming from physical assaults," they wrote in a Twitter update. None of the injuries were considered to be life threatening.

Police said they would share more information when it became available.

San Jose Earthquakes played Cruz Azul, a Mexico City based soccer club, at the stadium.

This is a developing news story.