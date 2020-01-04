San Jose Police shot suspect early Saturday morning

San Jose Police were investigating an officer-involved shooting early Saturday morning, authorities said.

The confrontation happened at about 7:15 a.m. at Quimby Road, near Capitol Expressway.

Police shot the suspect, who was then taken to the hospital. But authorities did not reveal the extent of the injuries, or the reason for the confrontation.

A section of Quimby Road was cordoned off, as investigators went over the scene to try to determine what happened.