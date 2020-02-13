San Jose police take fugitive into custody after early-morning search

San Jose police on Thursday arrested a person they described as a fugitive and took him to the hospital.

Sgt. Enrique Garcia said the suspect was taken into custody by a K-9 unit just after 3 a.m. in the 2500 block of Vista Verde Drive.

Many officers were out in force, dressed in tactical gear.

It is unclear what the person allegedly did to warrant an arrest.

San Jose police arrest a fugitive. Feb. 13, 2020

San Jose police arrest a fugitive on Vista Verde Drive. Feb. 13, 2020

