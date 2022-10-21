San Jose school bus with children on board fatally strikes scooter rider
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Authorities in San Jose are investigating a crash involving an occupied school bus that struck and killed a person riding an electric scooter, early Friday morning.
According to the San Jose Police Department, students were on board the bus when it collided with a scooter rider around 6:51 a.m. at S 10th and Reed streets.
The person was pronounced dead at the scene.
Initially police said the crash involved a bicyclist, but it was later determined to be scooter rider.
San Jose police said the California Highway Patrol is spearheading the investigation as it handles incidents involving occupied school buses.