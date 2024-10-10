San Jose Sharks start NHL season with 2 new players

The San Jose Sharks are starting the National Hockey League season with two new players taking to the ice.

Will Smith and Macklin Celebrini will be playing with the rest of the team on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at the SAP Center in San Jose against the St. Louis Blues.

Sharks President Jonathan Becher said their talents should be promising for the future of this team.

The Sharks are hosting a pre-game block party at 4 p.m.

"We're inviting everyone to come down, whether this is your first hockey game or you backed us in 1991 when we started at Cow Palace," Becher said. "This is a lot different. This a new era in Sharks' hockey."

Becher said fans may notice some changes at the game. The team has worked on upgrading food and beverage services.

Vistors will also have the option to take items through a self-checkout to help with the long lines.