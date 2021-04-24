San Jose shooting near 'The Grad' leaves one person with life-threatening injuries

San Jose police officers are investigating a shooting that left one person with life-threatening injuries this morning at a new high-rise downtown called The Grad that is marketed as luxury off-campus housing for students.

The incident at 88 E. San Carlos St. was reported about 11:37 a.m. Saturday, and police remained on the scene hours later, the San Jose Police Department said on Twitter.

Police did not have a suspect or motive in the shooting and did not identify the victim.

Earlier Saturday, the department issued a statement about the city's 13th homicide in 2021.

In that incident, investigators say, a motorcyclist attacked a pedestrian with his vehicle about 5 p.m. on April 8 on First Street near the airport and then left the scene.

The victim died later at a hospital. Anyone with information about the April 8 incident is asked to contact the San Jose Police Department homicide unit at 408-277-5283.

Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous may call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 408-947-7867.