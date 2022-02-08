San Jose stabbing leaves one person with life-threatening injury

article

Police are at the scene of a stabbing in San Jose Tuesday afternoon. One victim, a male, suffered life-threatening injury as a result.

The stabbing happened at around 3:17 p.m. at the 1600 block of Tully Road near U.S. Highway 101 - Bayshore Freeway, according to police.

There is no suspect information at this time. Police do not have a motive yet.

This is a developing story. We will have more information once it becomes availalbe.