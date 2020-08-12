San Jose students to start school online, teachers can now choose to work at home or school

Nearly 30,000 students will "head" to school at San Jose Unified on Wednesday, meaning they'll flip on their computers instead of going into the classroom on the first day of school.

The teachers will most likely be at their respective homes too, welcoming the kids over screens from the comforts of their kitchens or living rooms.

In a last-minute switch, the district allowed the teachers the choice to work from home. Teachers received an email from the San Jose Teachers Association at about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday informing them that they could now choose where to work from.

"We are pleased to offer the opportunity to work from home to more employees,” J. Dominic Bejarano, assistant superintendent of Human Resources for San José Unified said in a statement. “Once we had an agreement with the union that the quality of instruction from home would be equivalent to instruction from the classroom, we were happy to extend the option to all of our teachers.”

San Jose Unified students will kick off the school year with a full school day of distance learning — as opposed to other districts, including Oakland Unified, where teachers are only teaching 30 to 45 minutes a day for the first week and possibly longer until they finalize a contract with their district. But it wasn't immediately clear from the news release how much of the San Jose Unfied instruction with be live or "synchronous," and how much would be pre-recorded.

In the past week, San José Unified said in a news release that they have distributed tens of thousands of Chromebooks, iPads, hotspots, textbooks, and supplies to students. Teachers and staff have been provided with dozens of professional development modules on safety protocols, the technologies being used for distance learning, and how to effectively provide instruction to students at home, the district said.

Advertisement

In addition, San José Unified is offering training for families and students to help them navigate the new distance learning technologies. Families also have access to technical support and services to support social and emotional well-being.

San Jose Unified was one of only a handful of districts in the region, including Morgan Hill Unified, that planned to make teachers return to campuses even without students there. Most of Morgan Hill Unified’s teachers showed up Monday, the Mercury News reported.

The district’s last-minute reversal comes just two weeks after the administration and the San Jose Teachers Association reached an agreement requiring the majority of teachers to return to campus to teach virtually from the school campus.

Many teachers and parents had criticized the district’s requirement, saying it was placing teachers in the path of coronavirus by exposing them to more people, who could then spread COVID-19.

In a previous interview with KTVU, San Jose Taunya Jaco said she did not want to teach from the classroom because it would mean she would be interacting with more people and leaving the home, something that she said put her elderly parents at risk because she cared for them.

"Am I going to choose between doing what I love professionally versus keeping the people I love safe, personally?" she asked earlier this summer.

KTVU's Azenith Smith contributed to this report.