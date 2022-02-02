San Jose traffic death toll rises: pedestrian killed by waste truck

article

San Jose police on Wednesday morning raced to the scene of a death of a pedestrian who was struck by a waste truck.

Police tweeted that a pedestrian was killed in the 400 block of Fontanelle Court, when a recycling or garbage struck that person shortly before 8 a.m.

No further details were immediately given.

This brings the number of people killed in San Jose car accidents to 11 this year. It is the 10th fatal collision and the 8th pedestrian death of 2022, police added.

This latest death follows on the heels of somber news announced on Monday: Travis Repman, who was struck by a van on Jan. 23 while crossing The Alameda at Newhall Street, died of his injuries five days later.

Officials with the City of San Jose said a safety campaign is being prepared that will launch in 2023.

Ahead of that, signage and billboards are planned reminding drivers to slow down and watch for pedestrians.

Traffic deaths across the United States began to spike in 2019, and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration blamed speeding and other reckless driving behavior for the increases during the coronavirus pandemic.

Before then, the number of fatalities had fallen for three straight years.