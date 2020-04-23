San Jose woman believed to be nation’s first COVID-19 death identified

The first-known fatality of the novel coronavirus in the U.S. was identified Thursday as a seemingly healthy San Jose woman.



Los Angeles Times independently confirmed through family members that Patricia Dowd, 57, as the woman who died of COVID-19 on February 6. Dowd died of the disease much earlier than what was thought to be the first death in Santa Clara County on March 9.



The Times reports Dowd worked as a manager for Fremont semiconductor company Lam Research. Family members told the paper she didn’t smoke, was in good health and regularly exercised. Dowd had flu-like symptoms in January but seemed to be getting better.



Co-workers told the paper Dowd even worked from home the day she died and had been in touch with them just hours before her body was found.

