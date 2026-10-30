San Jose women arrested on murder charges after body found in Livermore ravine

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The Brief Two San Jose women were arrested in connection with the killing of a person whose body was found in a ravine near Livermore. Investigators said the victim suffered multiple stab wounds and was last seen at a San Jose home. Police believe the homicide occurred at the home but have not released a motive.



Two San Jose women have been arrested in connection with the killing of a person whose body was found in a Livermore ravine in August, authorities said.

Body found near Tesla Road

What we know:

A 911 caller reported a possibly deceased person near Tesla Road and Eagle Run Road on Aug. 25. The caller told authorities they had pulled over after spotting what appeared to be a body in a ravine.

Responding authorities confirmed the person was dead.

Investigators determined the victim had suffered multiple stab wounds and ruled the death a homicide. The victim has not been publicly identified.

Investigation leads to San Jose

Dig deeper:

The victim was last seen Aug. 22 at a home in the 700 block of North Seventh Street in San Jose, according to authorities. Investigators said the home was not associated with the victim.

Police also identified a suspect vehicle that was seen traveling from the San Jose home to the area of Tesla Road, where the victim’s body was found.

Authorities said the homicide appeared to have occurred at the San Jose home. Police have not said how the body was transported from San Jose to Livermore.

Two arrests

Alexia Nieves Solache, 22, was arrested Tuesday in Los Angeles and returned to San Jose, where she was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail on suspicion of murder.

Veronica Rangel, 55, was arrested the same day in San Jose and also booked on suspicion of murder.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released a possible motive.