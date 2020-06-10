San Luis Obispo County deputy shot in Paso Robles

article

There is an active shooter in downtown Paso Robles, the San Luis Obispo County sheriff's office said Wednesday morning.

A deputy was shot and is in "serious, but stable condition," the sheriff's office said in a tweet.

Officers are searching for a shooter who opened fire at the Paso Robles police department this morning, according to the sheriff's office.

People nearby should shelter in place, because "this is an active situation," the sheriff's office said.

This is a developing story.