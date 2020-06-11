San Luis Obispo County sheriff's deputies responding to active shooter in Paso Robles

article

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of an active shooter in Paso Robles.

The sheriff's office tweeted at 2:38 p.m. that shots were fired in the area of Ramada Drive and Volpi Ysabel Road.

Authorities have set up a perimeter around the scene and have urged the public to avoid the area.

A shelter-in-place order was issued for residents within a two-mile radius of Volpi Ysabel Road.

KEYT reports that the shots were fired during a search for a suspect in a shooting that occurred on Wednesday that left a sheriff's deputy seriously injured.

The news outlet said an officer with the Arroyo Grande Police Department was shot in Thursday's shooting.

Advertisement

This is a developing story, check back for updated information.