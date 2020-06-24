San Mateo County supervisor wants Newsom to enforce mask order with fines

A Bay Area lawmaker wants to take a more stringent approach to enforce Gov. Gavin Newsom's mask mandate.

San Mateo County Supervisor David Canepa wrote a letter to Newsom asking the governor to consider imposing fines for those who defy the statewide order.

The East Bay Times reports that the first offense would come with a warning; the second a $100 fine; and the third a $500 fine.

“I’m seeing too many people ignore this simple practice which is frankly putting the entire community at risk to this deadly disease,” Canepa said in a statement. Adding "If you don’t wear a face mask, you should be fined.”

Most Bay Area counties already had mask orders in place before Newsom issued the statewide order last week requiring people to wear masks in most indoor settings and outdoors when social distancing isn’t possible.

California has seen a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases as the state continues to relax movement restrictions.

With more people leaving their homes for work and other needs, that brings about greater risks of COVID-19 exposure and infection, state health officials said.

“Science shows that face coverings and masks work,” Gov Gavin Newsom said in a statement announcing the order. “They are critical to keeping those who are around you safe, keeping businesses open and restarting our economy.”