San Mateo police arrest rape suspect who assaulted woman in her 60s

article

San Mateo Police Department have identified and arrested a rape suspect, after putting out calls to the public to check surveillance cameras for evidence, officials said on Tuesday.

Police will have more information at a Tuesday news conference about the incident where a suspect sexually assaulted and beat a woman in her 60s on the night of August 5 at 9th Avenue and El Camino Real.

Police say this case is "active and evolving" and will have more details at their news conference.

On Friday, police put out a call for residents to check their surveillance cameras for a window of time when the incident happened Wednesday night. Over the weekend some leads came in and police shared both video and images of the suspect. They once again asked for help in identifying the man.

When police initially responded to the scene of the crime, they had recovered a red lifeguard sweatshirt he was wearing. They later recovered a silver bicycle covered in duct tape the suspect was said to be riding.

San Mateo Police Officers' Association have set up a Gofundme for the victim, said to be the sole provider for her two young boys and 90-year-old mother.

Advertisement

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.