A 15-year-old boy has died of injuries sustained in a San Pablo apartment fire that also killed his 22-year-old cousin.

The blaze erupted around 3 a.m. Sunday in a Manchester Avenue apartment, according to Contra Costa fire officials.

Firefighters pulled a 22-year-old man, his brother, and their 15-year-old cousin from the unit. The 22-year-old died from smoke inhalation on Sunday.

"Fires that can be lethal aren’t always the fires that have flames burning through the roof," Capt. George Laing with Contra Costa County Fire said. "Smoke is a very deadly component of any structure fire."

On Thursday, a family member told KTVU that the 15-year-old, previously hospitalized, had died. The third victim remains in critical condition. According to a GoFundMe page for the family, the younger son is still fighting for his life.

Neighbor Mary Lewis told KTVU that the woman who lives in the unit that caught fire is a single mom who works nights. She said the mother wasn't home when the fire started.

The victims were her elder and younger sons, and her nephew.

Lewis said she had to call the mother to tell her that her home was on fire.

Fire investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the fire, and if there were working smoke detectors.