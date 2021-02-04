San Quentin prison fined $421,880 by Cal/OSHA for COVID violations

San Quentin State Prison has been fined $421,880 by Cal/OSHA after last year's deadly COVID-19 outbreak.

More than 2,000 inmates and 427 employees were infected and 28 inmates died from the virus.

The prison is accused of failing to report coronavirus infections or deaths of employees.

The fine is one of the highest issued by the state for COVID-19 violations.

State prison officials said on Thursday they have made improvements and already remedied several of the citations.