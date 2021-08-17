Expand / Collapse search

San Ramon police searching for Florida murder suspect

San Ramon
San Ramon police were searching for John Sanchez, a suspect in a Florida murder, on Aug. 17, 2021. Credit: San Ramon police

SAN RAMON, Calif. - Police have told some San Ramon residents to shelter in place while they search for a suspect in a Florida murder who eluded them Tuesday.

John Sanchez, 22, "fled from police in the area of Bollinger Canyon Road between Briar Oaks & N. Monarch Drive," the San Ramon police tweeted Tuesday. 

He "was last seen wearing a red shirt," police said. 

People in the area are told to stay indoors. The shelter-in-place order led authorities to delay the dismissal of students from nearby Gayle Ranch Middle School.

Authorities planned to fly a drone to help locate Sanchez, police said.